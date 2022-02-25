Pros react after Gegard Mousasi dismantles Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275

Bellator 275’s main event saw Gegard Mousasi take on top contender Austin Vanderford. The Dutch fighter looked to make the second straight defense of his middleweight crown.

Both men came into the fight riding waves of momentum. The champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) was coming off a third-round TKO of John Salter in August 2021. He won the belt for the second time in October 2020, by outpointing former welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

Austin Vanderford (11-1) on the other hand, came into the fight with an undefeated record. He earned his title shot by defeating Fabian Edwards in May 2021 via unanimous decision. The win was his fifth straight under the Bellator banner. In addition to being known for his violence inside the cage, he’s in a highly-publicized relationship with superstar Paige Vanzant.

The fight itself wasn’t even close. Vanderford came out early trying to implement his grappling game plan, but it showed early that it wasn’t going to work. Just over a minute into the bout, the challenger shot for a takedown that was stuffed. Gegard Mousasi then reversed position and began raining down elbows. A few shots later, and the champion had defended his crown.

Official Bellator 275 main event result: Gegard Mousasi def. Austin Vanderford via TKO in Round 1.

Check out how the pros reacted to Gegard Mousasi decimating Austin Vanderford below:

@mousasi_mma is the most underrated fighter in MMA today.

Congratulations Gegard #Bellator275 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 25, 2022

GEGARD MOUSASI DISMANTLES AUSTIN VANDERFORD! Barely broke a sweat. Put some respect on this man's name. #Bellator275 https://t.co/9cjUaciEd1 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 25, 2022

Big fan of Mousasi. #Bellator275 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 25, 2022

