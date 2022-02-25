Colby Covington hurls accusations at his former friends Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones: “They cheat on their wives. They beat their wives”

Colby Covington will be returning to the Octagon on Saturday March 5, 2022 at UFC 272.

It will be a welterweight grudge match between Colby Covington (16-3 MMA) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Covington is coming off his loss to Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) at UFC 268 back on November 6th, 2021.

Masvidal lost by way of knockout in the second round to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 back in April of 2021.

It is sure to be a highly anticipated fight between ‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’.

Closing in on the March 5th match-up, Colby Covington has accused his former friends now rivals, Jorge Masvidal and Jon ‘Bones’ Jones of cheating and beating their wives.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion in speaking with Kevin Iole of ‘Yahoo! Sports‘ commented:

“I mean, there’s a common thing with those two guys. You’re talking about two scumbags, two criminals. So, you know, who’d want to get along with those guys. Those guys are dirtbags, man. They cheat on their wives. They beat their wives. They cheat on their taxes,” Covington said. “They don’t do anything by the law. So, you know, I’m a big believer of law and order. So, of course, I don’t agree with those guys. They’re scumbags.”

Not mincing words, ‘Chaos’ has come right out and and called both Masvidal and Jones ‘criminals’ as well as ‘scumbags’.

Colby Covington had previously been roommates, training partners, and friends with both Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal but apparently is showing ‘no love’ for them now.

What do you think of Covingtons’ comments about Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal? Will you be watching UFC 272 and who do you believe will win – Covington or Masvidal? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!