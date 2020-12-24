Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal won’t sign UFC contract due to “bad style matchup”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington claims that Jorge Masvidal won’t sign the UFC’s contract to fight him due to a “bad style matchup.”

Covington and Masvidal were former teammates and friends at American Top Team, but they are heated rivals these days. With both men gunning for a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, they will likely have to go through one another in order to get another crack at Usman and his belt. There have been whispers that the UFC would like to match up Covington and Masvidal for early 2021 and possibly have them serve as coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter,” but so far, the fight has not been booked.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington confirmed that he wants to fight Masvidal, but he alleges that “Gamebred” won’t fight him due to a poor stylistic matchup.

“You’re in the UFC fighting the best fighters in the world, you claim to want to be the best in the world, and you don’t like a style match-up? Like, what is this, The Real Divas of Atlanta?” Colby on Jorge Masvidal not wanting to fight him due to not liking the style match-up pic.twitter.com/8bgg1bPlLm — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 23, 2020

“Last time I talked to him and Dana, they just said they gotta get Jorge on board and they gotta get him to sign. They said it was gonna be a tough task because he doesn’t want to fight me, plain and simple. He pretty much told them plain and simple that he doesn’t like the style matchup. You’re in the UFC fighting the best fighters in the world, you claim to be the best fighter in the world, and you don’t like the style matchup? Like, what is this, the Real Divas of Atlanta? Like, what are we doing? I thought we were in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, not the ultimate feelings championship. That’s why he’s never been the ultimate fighting champion. He’s been nothing but a broken, mediocre fighting champion,” Covington said.

Covington is, of course, a wrestler, while Masvidal is largely a striker, though he certainly has grappling skills himself. It will be interesting to hear if “Gamebred” has a response to these accusations from “Chaos” about why the fight hasn’t been booked as of yet.

Do you think the UFC will find a way to get Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal booked?