UFC on ABC? First event of 2021 expected to air on network television

Since moving to ESPN from Fox, UFC events have primarily been watchable via the ESPN+ streaming service. That won’t be the case to start in 2021.

According to MMA Junkie, the UFC’s January 16 Fight Night event will air on the ABC network instead of any ESPN channels or the ESPN+ streaming service. No reason for why this is happening was given. But speculation has already begun surrounding exactly what the reasons could be.

Whether or not the portion of the card shown on ABC will just be the main card or the entire show remains to be determined. Historically, the UFC splits up the platforms for each section of the card from the main card to prelims to early prelims. Fight Nights are typically just split between the main card and prelims. Therefore, some of the January 16 event could still be seen on an ESPN channel.

Headlining the first-ever UFC event on ABC will be former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway vs. rising contender Calvin Kattar. The fight will be Holloway’s first non-title tilt since UFC 199 in 2016 when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Ricardo Lamas. For Kattar, it will be his third UFC main event.

In total, the card currently has a 13 fight lineup as it kicks off a stretch of three Fight Island events ending with the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

The full card’s lineup can be seen below. The bout order has yet to be officially set.

Featherweight – 145lbs: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Middleweight – 185lbs: Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Welterweight – 170lbs: David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

Bantamweight – 135lbs: Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight – 207-265lbs: Justin Tafa vs. Carlos Felipe

Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Duško Todorović

Bantamweight: Julianna Peña vs. Sara McMann

Bantamweight: Bethe Correia vs. Wu Yanan

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Featherweight: Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Christian Aguilera

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang