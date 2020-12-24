Colby Covington predicts Dustin Poirier is “gonna be crying” after Conor McGregor sparks him in the first round

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says that former teammate Dustin Poirier is “gonna be crying” after he loses to Conor McGregor.

Covington and Poirier were former teammates at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, and there is no love lost between these two and they truly do not like each other. Both Covington and Poirier have had negative comments to say about one another over the last year, and with Covington no longer a member of ATT, the trolling hasn’t stopped. With Poirier set for one of the biggest fights of his career next month when he takes on McGregor in the main event of UFC 257, Covington continued to take shots at Poirier.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington trashed his former ATT teammate Poirier and said that when McGregor beats him next month at UFC 257, Poirier is “gonna be crying.”

.@ColbyCovMMA previews Conor/Dustin 2: “Conor’s just gonna spark him first round. Just get the Kleenex ready, cause Dustin’s gonna be crying up a storm at the press conference and getting everybody to feel bad for him. ‘Wah-wah, feel bad for me, I didn’t accomplish my dream’.” pic.twitter.com/ynlAv97hTj — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 23, 2020

“My best fake friend, Dustin Sore-ier. All I gotta say guys is make sure you guys got the Kleenex ready at the press conference ’cause you know Dustin Sore-ier is going to break down on the mic. He’s gonna cry to the world, get everyone to feel sympathy and feel bad for him. He’s going to get sparked again in the first round ’cause he’s completely washed up and has no chin anymore and no heart. It’s not going to be competitive. I think Conor’s just going to spark him in the first round,” Covington said.

“Just get the Kleenex ready, cause Dustin’s gonna be crying up a storm at the press conference and get everybody to feel bad for him. ‘Wah-wah, feel bad for me, I didn’t accomplish my dream.’ Yeah, ’cause you’re a bitch. You didn’t work hard enough for it. What is up with society these days? People think everybody should get a participation trophy. Dustin needs his safe space. Go to your safe space, Dustin.”

It’s a shame Covington and Poirier fight at different weight classes because this is certainly a heated rivalry and fans would love to see these two settle their differences in the Octagon. Even though they won’t be fighting anytime soon, the back-and-forth between these two rivals is entertaining for the fans. For now, though, Poirier has his hands full with McGregor at UFC 257, while Covington continues to chase a fight against another former American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal.

Do you agree with Colby Covington that Dustin Poirier will lose to Conor McGregor?