Cody Garbrandt wants to return at UFC 290 and has an opponent in mind: “I’d really like to whoop his ass”

Cody Garbrandt wants to return at UFC 290 and has an opponent in mind.

Garbrandt (13-5 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision victory over Trevin Jones (13-10 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 285.

Speaking with ‘MMA Junkie Radio‘, Garbrandt had this to say about when and who he’d like to fight in the Octagon next:

“I’d like to fight International Fight Week. My birthday is July 7. The fight’s July 8, so it would be great to weigh in on my birthday, fight the next day, (and) get a big win. I saw Rani Yahya is slated to fight in April, so if he wins, hopefully he can fight in July. That’s something I look forward to, fighting him.”

Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) is scheduled to meet up with Montel Jackson (12-2 MMA) at UFC Fight Night 222 on Saturday April 22nd at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Continuing the 31-year-old bantamweight said:

“He’s (Yahya) got a lot of records in the bantamweight division, riding a three-fight win streak, probably the best grappler in our division, so I would like to test my grappling skills against him. It’s already been two camps I was supposed to fight him and he pulled out twice two weeks before the fight. So that would be my ideal fight July 8.”

Concluding, Cody Garbrandt said:

“July 8, I’m getting ready for whatever – hopefully Rani Yahya. It’s two fights that he’s pulled out, so I’d really like to whoop his ass just for that. That’s two fight camps you didn’t get paid for.”

‘No Love’ was scheduled to fight Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) twice in 2022 but both fights were cancelled due to injury on the part of Yahya.

Would you like to see Cody Garbrandt vs Rani Yahya in the Octagon this summer? Who do you think would come out the victor?

