UFC San Antonio: ‘Vera vs. Sandhagen’ Weigh-in Results: One Fight Cancelled

UFC San Antonio kicks off with fighter weigh-ins which took place today, Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 AM ET.

UFC Fight Night will depart the APEX and take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25th. UFC San Antonio will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

Headlining the event is a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (20-7 MMA) and Cory Sandhagen (15-4 MMA).

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera comes into the cage sporting 4 wins in a row, his latest coming against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via KO in August of last year.

Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen has a record of 3 wins, 3 losses in his last 6 fights, his latest victory was in September of last year where he defeated Yadong Song (19-7 MMA) via TKO.

The co-main event will feature Holly Holm (14-6 MMA) vs Yana Santos (14-6 MMA).

Holly Holm, 41, is hoping to get back in the win column after being defeated by Ketlen Vieira (13-3 MMA) by split decision in May of last year.

Yana Santos, 33, will also be trying to overcome her latest TKO loss to Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

The Official UFC Weigh-In results can be seen below:

Main Card:

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Andrea Lee (126)

Albert Duraev (186) vs. Chidi Njokuani (185)

Preliminary Card:

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Tucker Lutz (146) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Lucas Alexander (146) vs. Steven Peterson (146)

Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171)

Daniel Lacerda (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126)

Trey Ogden (155.5) vs. Manuel Torres () * CANCELLED

Victor Altamirano (124.5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (126)

* Torres apparently did not weigh in. Officials announced that the Torres’ bout with Ogden has been cancelled due to medical issues for Torres

