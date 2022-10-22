UFC 280 Results: Nikita Krylov defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

A key light heavyweight contest between Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov takes place on today’s UFC 280 prelims.

Oezdemir (18-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Paul Craig by decision back in July. ‘No Time’ is looking to avenge his teammate Alexander Gustafsson’s previous loss to Krylov when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon.

“This one is definitely not going past the first round,” Oezdemir told BJPENN.com ahead of the fight. “This will be fireworks; I expect him to come out fast in the first round and that is what I’m going to do anyways. It’s going to be a knockout for me in the first round.”

Meanwhile, Nikita Krylov (29-9 MMA) is coming off the aforementioned first-round knockout win over Alexander Gustafsson (see that here). That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Miner’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Paul Craig and Magomed Ankalaev.

Round one of the ‘Oezdemir vs. Krylov’ fight begins and Volkan Oezdemir comes forward quickly. He catches Krylov with a big punch and then another. Nikita attempts to circle away but he gets caught with another hook. ‘The Miner’ shoots in for a takedown but is unable to take the fight to the floor. Oezdemir with a nice inside low kick. The fighters clinch and Krylov drops to secure his first takedown of the fight. ‘No Time’ scrambles right back up to his feet but Nikita Krylov is still all over him. Oezdemir eventually shrugs off his opponent and circles out. He lands another hard low kick. Krylov returns fire with a kick to the body. A big combination for ‘The Miner’ and Volkan goes down. He jumps right back up to his feet but Nikita jumps on his back and drags him to the floor. Krylov looking to lock-in a rear-naked choke. Volkan Oezdemir is doing a good job of defending. He breaks free of the hold and gets back to his feet. A nice combination from the former title challenger. Krylov pulls guard but Oezdemir quickly moves to side control. Another scramble and we are back on the feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 280 light heavyweight contest begins and Nikita Krylov lands a low kick. He follows that up with a big high hick and a left hook. The crown begins to chant “Nikita”. He responds with another three-strike combination that ends in a head kick. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. ‘The Miner’ is working from the full guard of Oezdemir. ‘No Time’ attempts to scramble to his feet but gives up his back in the process. He breaks free from the clinch and circles toward the center of the Octagon. Nikita chases after him with another three-strike combination. Volkan responds with a left hook but then gets taken down to the canvas. One minute remains in round two. Nikita Krylov working some short ground and pound strikes. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Nikita Krylov comes forward with punches in bunches. He drops down and shoots in and scores an easy double leg takedown. He quickly passes to half guard and begins working some right hands. Volkan Oezdemir is able to scramble back to his feet. He needs to start letting his hands go but it is ‘The Miner’ who lands a crisp combination. ‘No Time’ appears to be stunned and Krylov shoots in and scores another takedown.

heavy ground and pound pic.twitter.com/WKHak5w5fs — fire mma (@firemmatweets) October 22, 2022

Official UFC 280 Result: Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who would you like to see Krylov fight next following his decision victory over Oezdemir this evening in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

