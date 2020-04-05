Cody Garbrandt announces plan for move to flyweight, Henry Cejudo responds

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is planning on dropping down to flyweight and has already received a warning from Henry Cejudo.

In an interview with ESPN, ‘No Love’ announced his future plans which include a move down to 125-pounds to “save the flyweight division”.

“First we’re focused on Raphael, and that’s still the fight to make and the fight next,” Cody Garbrandt explained. “Then go down and really save the flyweight division.”

Garbrandt captured the promotions coveted bantamweight title at UFC 207 by outclassing then-champion Dominick Cruz on route to a unanimous decision victory. That win improved Cody’s record to a perfect 11-0 and the had many fans and analysts predicting a long reign as champion for ‘No Love’.

However, that did not prove to be the case. Instead, Cody Garbrandt failed to successfully defend his title, this after being dethroned by bitter rival TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 via knockout.

TJ and Cody would meet again in an immediate rematch at UFC 227, but unfortunately for ‘No Love’, he once again fell victim to the hands and feet of ‘Killashaw’.

In his most recent effort at UFC 235, Cody Garbrandt suffered his third straight knockout loss to perennial bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz.

After catching wind of Garbrandt’s intentions, Henry Cejudo, who was recently stripped of his flyweight title due to inactivity, sent Cody the following warning that a move to flyweight won’t save his career.

I own that weight class too! No where to hide @Cody_Nolove #bendtheknee https://t.co/QDaiNCzxgQ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2020