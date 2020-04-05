Cris Cyborg throws shade at “mini Rousey” Shayna Bazler following Wrestlemania loss to Becky Lynch

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg threw some shade at former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler after she lost to Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 36.

Cyborg previously fought Baszler in EliteXC way back in 2008 when Baszler was still a mixed martial artist. Cyborg won that fight via second-round TKO at a time when Baszler was one of the best women’s MMA fighters in the world. Cyborg, of course, went on to dominate the competition in EliteXC before signing with Strikeforce, where she became a world champion. She then went on to win titles in Invicta FC, the UFC and in Bellator.

For the last few years, Baszler has competed in professional wrestling for the WWE and has quickly emerged as one of the most popular female wrestlers in the game. On Saturday, she had her chance to fight Lynch for the WWE Women’s Championship, but Lynch ended up retaining her title. Afterward, Cyborg took to social media to throw some shade at Baszler, a good friend of former Cyborg rival Ronda Rousey.

Here’s what Cyborg wrote on Twitter.

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE now we both have a victory over Mini Rousey #Wrestlemania36 — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) April 5, 2020

Cyborg isn’t likely to fight Rousey anytime soon as Rousey is retired from MMA and happy living on her ranch with husband Travis Browne. Cyborg, meanwhile, is starring for Bellator as its women’s featherweight champion. But their rivalry goes back years, so its no surprise to see Cyborg take a shot at Baszler, who is Rousey’s good friend.

As for Baszler, despite the trolling here from Cyborg, she’s fared very well in the WWE and has become a staple of its women’s divisions. While she may not have won the promotion’s women’s title this weekend, who knows what the future holds for, as Cyborg calls her, “Mini Rousey.”

