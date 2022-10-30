Jake Paul not convinced KSI wants to fight him after victory over Anderson Silva

Jake Paul doesn’t expect a bout with KSI to come to fruition.

Paul went one-on-one with MMA legend Anderson Silva in a pro boxing match this past Saturday night. The collision in Glendale, Arizona ended with Paul defeating Silva via unanimous decision.

During the post-fight press conference, Paul expressed his belief that KSI, who is a fellow popular YouTuber, will do everything he can to avoid fighting him (h/t Happy Punch).

“He won’t fight me, especially after this fight […] I’m trying to become a world champion, I don’t know what the f*ck that kid’s doing.”

Ahead of his clash with Silva, Paul said he was open to throwing down with KSI in the future.

“This opens the floodgates to a lot of competition, a lot of call outs, a lot bigger fights,” Paul told MMA Fighting. “It’s exciting.

“However, if someone’s talking s***, at the end of the day, and I can step in there and knock them out and make a ton of money, like you said it’s prizefighting, so if KSI wants to volunteer for his own death, I’m not going to be the one to tell him no.”

Jake Paul appears to have his sights set on Nate Diaz, who is expected to be a free agent soon. Diaz has said he wants to explore opportunities outside of the UFC before eventually returning to the promotion. Paul also called for a showdown with current super-middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez, which isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.

