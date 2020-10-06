Coach of Anderson Silva hopes for rematch against Israel Adesanya: “Would be something spectacular”

Rogerio Camoes, the strength and conditioning coach for UFC legend Anderson Silva, hopes that he will fight Israel Adesanya in a rematch.

Silva and Adesanya fought in the main event of UFC 234, with Adesanya winning a unanimous decision in a three-round bout that won “Fight of the Night.” The win over Silva earned Adesanya an interim middleweight title fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236, while Silva went onto fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 237, losing via TKO due to leg injury.

Adesanya has since become the undisputed UFC middleweight champion and has picked up wins over Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, and most recently Paulo Costa since meeting Silva. Although Silva is 45 now and reportedly set to retire following a Halloween bout against Uriah Hall, his coach hopes that he can still fight Adesanya a second time.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Camoes said that he wants to see the rematch between Adesanya and Silva before “The Spider” hangs up his gloves for good.

“I think I’ve seen Anderson fight everybody. I think that, in his division, the only fight that I personally would love to see again is him and Israel Adesanya. That fight was fabulous. Three spectacular rounds. Israel had to fight hard. It was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever seen in MMA history. Two talents, they put on a show of martial arts and respect. A second fight would be something spectacular,” Camoes said about Silva vs. Adesanya 2.

Although UFC president Dana White said that Silva — the oldest active fighter on the UFC roster — told him that he will retire after fighting Hall later this month, Camoes said that there is still a chance that Silva could fight again after that. His coach said that he is also interested in Silva competing in a boxing match before he officially retires for good.

“At least one more (fight) – do this one (against Hall) and one more superfight. Imagine that, man? Imagine an Anderson superfight in Rio de Janeiro when everything is back to normal, no pandemic, and him fighting someone with a big name or a legend from the past,” Camoes said.

“I don’t know about his contract situation. But when we talk, he always says, ‘Master, I still have wood to burn, I still want to fight. I still have the desire to fight, I still feel well.’ I think what matters the most is what the guy feels rather than someone else determining if he will stop or not, you know? I think he can fight anywhere in the world, including a boxing fight, if he wants to.”

Do you want to see a rematch between Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya?