Photo | Anderson Silva looking fit ahead of comeback fight Uriah Hall

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of his October 31 showdown with fellow striking specialist Uriah Hall.

Anderson Silva has not fought since May, 2019, when he was chopped down by a procession of leg kicks from surging middleweight contender Jared Cannonier. Prior to that, he came up short by decision in a clash with Israel Adesanya, who now holds the UFC middleweight title.

Given then Silva has been out of action for well over a year, there’s been some speculation as to what the future holds for him. On Tuesday, however, news surfaced that he will return for a fight against fellow striking whiz Uriah Hall, which will headline a UFC card on Halloween.

Breaking: Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) returns to fight Uriah Hall (@UriahHallMMA) in a main event at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31, per Dana White. Silva’s team tells me they’re not certain yet if it will be his last fight. Silva is 45 and has two fights left on his contract. pic.twitter.com/FTeMteomi4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 19, 2020

While Silva is now 45 years old, and in the midst of a lengthy layoff, he seems to be in solid shape as this fight with Hall draws closer.

Just before his fight with Hall was announced, Silva shared a photo of himself smashing a tire with a sledgehammer, which certainly gives us a teaser of what we can expect from him on October 31.

Silva also recently shared some footage of his pad work with his coach, and his hands look as lethal as ever.

Do you think Anderson Silva will get the job done against Uriah Hall this October?