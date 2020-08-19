Photo | Anderson Silva looking fit ahead of comeback fight Uriah Hall

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of his October 31 showdown with fellow striking specialist Uriah Hall.
Anderson Silva has not fought since May, 2019, when he was chopped down by a procession of leg kicks from surging middleweight contender Jared Cannonier. Prior to that, he came up short by decision in a clash with Israel Adesanya, who now holds the UFC middleweight title.
Given then Silva has been out of action for well over a year, there’s been some speculation as to what the future holds for him. On Tuesday, however, news surfaced that he will return for a fight against fellow striking whiz Uriah Hall, which will headline a UFC card on Halloween.
Breaking: Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) returns to fight Uriah Hall (@UriahHallMMA) in a main event at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31, per Dana White. Silva’s team tells me they’re not certain yet if it will be his last fight. Silva is 45 and has two fights left on his contract. pic.twitter.com/FTeMteomi4
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 19, 2020
While Silva is now 45 years old, and in the midst of a lengthy layoff, he seems to be in solid shape as this fight with Hall draws closer.
Just before his fight with Hall was announced, Silva shared a photo of himself smashing a tire with a sledgehammer, which certainly gives us a teaser of what we can expect from him on October 31.
View this post on Instagram
No pain, no gain Todos mundo já ouviu ou mesmo utilizou em um dado momento. Essa citação tão corriqueira fala sobre a importância do esforço para alcançar seus objetivos, realizar seus sonhos e, quando aplicada ao esporte, fala da disciplina da capacidade de se exercitar com eficiência pra obter sucesso… @dennysmachine @minotouromma @spiderfitacademia @spiderkick @ramonlemos @minotauromma @diegobraga13 @miguelmokdisi @mikesaffaie @morumbiacademy @marcosdunker_bjj @geisamarinho @killerbeesoficial @killerbeesusa @rogeriocamoes @amandinha1 @silva_mtc @galvaobjj @gabrielrmnl @delarivaoficial @misslanishacole @michaelbay @mayconmendoncamma @mariano_mma @terrycrews @marco.ruasofficial @marvelousv @cesariobezerraboxe @centurion_lifestyle @eduardopachu @katelkubis @alexpoatanpereira @willieb.laureano @gibiacademia @neyo @miketyson @r_arona
Silva also recently shared some footage of his pad work with his coach, and his hands look as lethal as ever.
View this post on Instagram
Eu sei, o preço do sucesso, ele é construído na sua dedicação diária, naquele momento mais difícil quando parece não existir mais esperança. Se fizer o que todos fazem, nunca vai alcançar seu próprio sucesso, seja diferente, faça com amor, com coragem e principalmente com a certeza de que está dedicando ao máximo, sem desculpas e sem pensar na dor ou nas dificuldades, você tem a obrigação de fazer o melhor, com as armas que tem no momento, não se compare a ninguém, vc não precisa provar nada para, faça porque quer o melhor para vc, faça porque ama, cada um tem seu objetivo e seu sonhos, busque inspiração sim nos seus ídolos, mas jamais se compare, busque dentro das suas condições ser o melhor que puder!!! O segredo do sucesso, é ser feliz e realizado com suas imperfeições e perfeições, com sua felicidade pessoal, não com a dos outros!! 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾 Beijo meu povo!!! @edelsonboxe
Do you think Anderson Silva will get the job done against Uriah Hall this October?