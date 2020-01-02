Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father believes Tony Ferguson is more dangerous than Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon at April’s UFC 249 event for a highly anticipated fight with Tony Ferguson.

The lightweight title fight will headlined the April 18 pay-per-view event in Brooklyn, New York.

This marks the fifth time that ‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ have been slated to fight, however none of the previous four matches ever came to fruition due to injuries and botched weight cuts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) only competed once in 2019, scoring a dominant submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

As for Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA), the former UFC interim lightweight title holder has only competed once during each of the past three years.

In 2019 he defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO at UFC 238. In 2018, ‘El Cucuy’ defeated Anthony Pettis by way of TKO at UFC 229. And in 2017, Ferguson defeated Kevin Lee by way of submission at UFC 216.

One lightweight fighter who has stayed relatively busy over the past couple of years is Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ is currently riding a three fight win streak, with all three of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Despite Gaethje’s striking power and utter fearlessness inside of the Octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap believes Tony Ferguson is definitely the more dangerous challenge for his son.

In a recent interview with @SayNoTo5G1 on Twitter, Nurmagomedov’s father shared the following response when asked if he considered Justin Gaethje to be a more dangerous opponent than Tony Ferguson for his son Khabib.

“I doubt it. In a potential fight with Gaethje, in a matter of 12-13 minutes it will be clear who’ll win the fight. With Ferguson, we might have to go twenty-five minutes to determine that.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father that Tony Ferguson is a more dangerous fight for his son when compared to Justin Gaethje? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 1, 2020