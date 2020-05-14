Coach explains why Anthony Smith had teeth falling out at UFC Jacksonville

Former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira collided in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Jacksonville event.

After a strong opening round from ‘Lionheart’, the Brazilian was able to turn the tide in the late stages of round two. Then in rounds three and four, Glover Teixeira proceeded to overwhelm Anthony Smith with strikes both on the feet and on the ground. After coming close to earning a TKO stoppage in round four, Teixeira eventually secured the finish in round five.

In between rounds four and five, Anthony Smith told his corner that his teeth were falling out. Despite that information, Smith’s corner proceeded to let him continue and fight.

Smith’s head coach Marc Montoya explained that decision in a interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Spoke briefly to Anthony Smith’s head coach Marc Montoya (@coachMMontoya). He said one thing people don’t realize is Anthony has veneers, that have fallen out before in practice. So, when Anthony said his teeth were falling out, their interpretation was different from viewers.”

Tonight’s setback to Glover Teixeira served as Anthony Smith’s second loss in his past three fights.

Prior to being stopped by Glover, Smith was coming off a submission victory over perennial division contender Alexander Gustafsson. That win was preceded by a loss to reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones at UFC 235.

Regardless of the veneers, there is no doubt that questions still remain on whether or not the corner of Anthony Smith should have thrown in the towel for their fighter.

When ‘Lionheart’ will be cleared to compete again remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom May 13, 2020