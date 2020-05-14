Video | Glover Teixeira apologizes to Anthony Smith mid-fight for delivering punishment

Former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith squared off in the headliner of tonight’s event in Jacksonville, Florida.

After a strong opening round from ‘Lionheart’, Glover was able to turn the tide in the late stages of round two. In rounds three and four, the Brazilian would dominate Smith both on the feet and on the ground, nearly stopping the contest on multiple occasions.

After unleashing a plethora of ground and pound, Glover Teixeira proceeded to apologize to Anthony Smith mid-fight.

Check out their interesting conversation below courtesy of ESPN:

Teixeira: Sorry, Anthony, it’s part of the job.

Smith: What?

Teixeira: Sorry. Part of the job.

Glover Teixeira would go on to finish Anthony Smith in the fifth and final round after the referee finally stepped in to mercifully call a stop to the contest.

With the victory, Teixeira (31-7 MMA) improves his current win streak to four in a row. During that impressive stretch Glover has scored submission victories over Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba and now Anthony Smith respectively.

As for ‘Lionheart’, tonight’s setback to Glover Teixeira served as his second loss in his past three Octagon appearances. Prior to losing to the Brazilian, Smith was coming off a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson. That win was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

Teixeira now finds himself right back in UFC light heavyweight title contention with the likes of Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos and Jan Blachowicz. So it will be interesting to see who the promotions decides to match him up with next.

Who would you like to see Glover Teixeira fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

