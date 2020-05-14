UFC Jacksonville Results: Glover Teixeira stops Anthony Smith (Highlights)

A light heavyweight bout featuring former title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira headlines tonight’s UFC event in Jacksonville.

Smith (33-14 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC Stockholm in June of 2019, where he defeated hometown favorite Alexander Gustafsson. Prior to that, ‘Lionheart‘ was coming off a unanimous decision loss to reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

As for Anthony Smith’s opponent Glover Teixeira (30-7 MMA), the Brazilian will enter tonight’s headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Nikita Krylov. Prior to defeating the Russian standout, Glover had scored back-to-back submission victories over opponents Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba.

Round one of the UFC Jacksonville main event begins and Anthony Smith lands a good punch followed by a hard kick. Glover sticks his jab and misses with a right hand. The Brazilian looks to get inside but eats a pair of stiff jabs from Smith. A good hand finds a home for ‘Lionheart’. Glover Teixeira trying to utilize a lot of head movement. He rips a good shot to the body but Smith counters with a left hand. He follows that up with a good combination. Teixeira charges forward and lands a left hand. An accidental low blow causes a momentary break in the action. We restart and Anthony Smith lands a big right hand. Glover looking to close the distance but Smith is just throwing a ton of volume to keep him at bay. The fighters trade low kicks. Smith with a pair of overhand rights. Glover goes to the body. The fighters meet in the pocket and trade. Smith lands a good body kick before exiting. He presses forward and catches Glover with a good jab and then a low kick. Glover leaps in with a left and then a hook to the body. Smith circles off the cage and resets. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Jacksonville main event begins and Anthony Smith is utilizing his jab early. Glover Teixeira is trying to find a way inside but struggles to do so. He lands a pair of good body shots on ‘Lionheart’. Smith with a good right hand over the top. He lands another. Teixeira with a double jab. He is looking to setup that left hook. He just misses with an overhand right. Smith circles and then comes forward. He lands a good combination and then another right hand shortly after. Smith snapping his jab in the face of Glover. The Brazilian comes forward but eats a hard right hand for his efforts. Glover presses Smith against the cage and fires off a flurry. Smith is hurt. Glover senses it and moves in for the kill. Anthony is fighting back now but still seems cautious. Glover with a big left now. Smith circles off the cage and takes the center of the Octagon. He cracks Teixeira with a right hand. 30 seconds remain in round two. Smith with a good left hand. Glover with a left and then a right. He lands a spinning back kick. Smith comes forward now with a jab. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Jacksonville main event begins and Anthony Smith comes out quickly with a left hook. Glover lands a nice low kick. He goes to the body with a kick but Smith catches it and grabs a takedown. Teixeira right back up to his feet. He paws with his jab but eats a counter right from Smith. Glover with a punch that rocks Smith. He unloads a combination and Smith drops. Glover takes his back and starts unloading strikes. Anthony Smith is battered here. Glover Teixeira with more shots. Three minutes remain. Glover has him flattened out. Big elbow and then a right hand. Glover Teixeira unloads another right but Smith scrambles. Glover is still on top and landing knees to the body now. He takes the back of Smith and begins to rain down punches. This has been a brutal round for Smith. He has absorbed a ton of hard strikes. More blows from Glover. Smith is bloodied up now. He somehow survives to see round four.

Round four begins and Glover Teixeira lands a huge uppercut that rocks Smith. ‘Lionheart’ backs up against the cage and lands some short elbows in an attempt to keep Glover off of him. Teixeira with a nice knee and then a left hand. He lands an uppercut. Smith goes down. Teixeira is on him and takes his back. He decides to let Smith back up and lands a straight left. Smith is a bloody mess. Glover with a jab and then a right hook. He lands another hard combination and then scores an easy takedown. Glover Teixeira with some good short shots from top position. Just over a minute remains. The Brazilian continues to work. He lands another hard combination. Smith turtles up. The horn sounds to end round four.

Round five of the UFC Jacksonville main event begins and Glover Teixeira comes forward with punches in bunches early. Smith covers up and then shoots for a takedown. Glover reverses and winds up in top position. ‘Lionheart’ rolls for a submission but it is not there. Big elbows now for Glover. He moves to side control and then full mount. Big punches. It is over!

Official UFC Jacksonville Result: Glover Teixeira defeats Anthony Smith via TKO

Who would you like to see Glover Teixeira fight next following his TKO victory over Anthony Smith at tonight’s UFC event in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 13, 2020