Pros react after Glover Teixeira stops Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville

By
Chris Taylor
-
A light heavyweight bout featuring former title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira headlined tonight’s UFC event in Jacksonville.

Smith (33-14 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC Stockholm in June of 2019, where he defeated hometown favorite Alexander Gustafsson. Prior to that victory, ‘Lionheart’ was coming off a unanimous decision loss to reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

As for Anthony Smith’s opponent Glover Teixeira (30-7 MMA), the Brazilian entered tonight’s headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Nikita Krylov. Prior to defeating the Russian standout, Glover had scored back-to-back submission victories over opponents Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba.

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville headliner proved to be a….

Official UFC Jacksonville Result: Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith via TKO at 1:04 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Teixeira defeating Smith below:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 13, 2020

 

 