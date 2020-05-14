Pros react after Glover Teixeira stops Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville

A light heavyweight bout featuring former title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira headlined tonight’s UFC event in Jacksonville.

Smith (33-14 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC Stockholm in June of 2019, where he defeated hometown favorite Alexander Gustafsson. Prior to that victory, ‘Lionheart’ was coming off a unanimous decision loss to reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

As for Anthony Smith’s opponent Glover Teixeira (30-7 MMA), the Brazilian entered tonight’s headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Nikita Krylov. Prior to defeating the Russian standout, Glover had scored back-to-back submission victories over opponents Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba.

Official UFC Jacksonville Result: Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith via TKO at 1:04 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Teixeira defeating Smith below:

Anthony or Glover? : I have Smith winning thinking he’s made proper adjustments since his fight with JJ. But Texeira is always dangerous. “Keep them hands up AS.” #UFCJAX — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) May 14, 2020

I believe the high level MMA grappling of Teixeira is his clear key to victory. On the ground, he’s a monster, but has great boxing fundamentals, but I think Smith is faster, has diversity in attacks, and his chin is more durable than Teixeira. #UFCJAX #TheWeeklyScraps — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 14, 2020

He better not https://t.co/5DvGYdq8Kd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

https://twitter.com/GilbertDurinho/status/1260778929910136834

I gotta say it’s pretty cool knowing all the guys fighting. @gloverteixeira and @lionheartasmith are both beasts. Good luck guys — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 14, 2020

Feel like that was a good round for Smith but Glover came on at the end — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) May 14, 2020

This main event is so technical 😳 I’m enjoying it 🔥#UFCJAX — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 14, 2020

Smith came out hit. But, Glover is adjusting well. And he finished off well in that 1st round. Great fight! #UFCJAX — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 14, 2020

Anthony Smith talking about outlasting me to become a world champion, Negro please 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Glover is coming back strong — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 14, 2020

I can’t believe Herzog let that go! He’s hurt. #UFCJAX — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 14, 2020

Great reaction of the referee allowing the fight to continue right now — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) May 14, 2020

Jus gettin beat up and is ok with it!? — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 14, 2020

Man Uncle Glover ain’t playing tonight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Wow. What a performance by glover. #UFCJAX — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 14, 2020

Was starting to wonder if Anthony was going to last until the championship rounds. Glad he answered the bell — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

By the way Glover is a wrecking machine

A propósito o Glover é uma máquina de destruição. Não para

Lutao — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) May 14, 2020

Glover seems so determined to get the submission! #UFCJAX — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 14, 2020

It seems like almost everyone who trash talk me during their fight week ends up losing. These boys thinking about being the champ instead of focusing on what it takes to get there. https://t.co/8LlrPgyHhf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Throw the dam towel JAMES!! — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 14, 2020

What a fight !! Those hammer fists !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 14, 2020

Anthony Smith deserves his nickname (Lionheart). Incredible performance for Teixeira (a 40 years old man). #UFCJAX — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2020

Good thing Glover is not on the hunt for a new TV — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Who would you like to see Glover Teixeira fight next following his TKO victory over Anthony Smith at tonight’s UFC event in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

