Anthony Smith details horrific injuries suffered in loss to Glover Teixeira

Anthony Smith suffered a devastating TKO loss to Glover Teixeira in the headliner of Wednesday’s UFC event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The former light heavyweight title challengers, Smith and Teixeira, collided in hopes of getting one step closer to an eventual rematch with reigning division kingpin Jon Jones.

‘Lionheart’ was favored by most fans and analysts heading into last night’s main event, but it was the underdog in Glover Teixeira who stole the show. After a tough opening round, the Brazilian was able to swing the momentum in his favor in the late stages of the second round. From there, Teixeira went on to dominate Smith both in the standup and in the grappling. The beating got to be so bad that Glover actually apologized to Smith for the punishment he was delivering. After round four, Anthony Smith could be heard telling his corner that he had lost some teeth.

Nonetheless, Smith’s corner allowed him to continue into the fifth and final round where he was promptly finished off by Glover.

Speaking to ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto post-fight, Anthony Smith’s coach revealed that ‘Lionheart’ didn’t actually lose real teeth in the contest, but simply veneers.

However, Smith recently sent Ariel Helwani a text message revealing a plethora of different injuries he suffered during his grueling battle with Teixeira.

Just spoke to Anthony Smith via text. Injuries suffered tonight: Broken nose, broken orbital bone, two missing teeth and a cut under his right eye. One tooth in front and one towards the back, he said. His real teeth. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 14, 2020

Given Smith’s long list of injuries, it is safe to assume that it will be a while before fight fans get to see ‘Lionheart’ back in the cage.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 14, 2020