Coach discusses Dan Hooker’s loss to Michael Chandler: “On any particular day, anyone can win, anyone can be champion”

Dan Hooker’s head coach Eugene Bareman has given his thoughts on Hooker’s devastating loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 257.

Hooker was unable to get back on the winning trail against Chandler on Saturday night as he suffered a first round TKO that massively sets him back in his quest to win the UFC Lightweight Championship.

During a recent interview, Bareman spoke candidly about what happened as Hooker begins the process of going back to the drawing board with his team.

“Top 15 guys, nothing separates them,” Bareman said on Combat TV (via MMA Junkie). “Like I said, it’s equivalent to a 100-meter sprint. Between No. 1 and No. 10, there’s less than a second difference.

“So it’s not any different in the top 10, top five of the UFC. You’re separated by nothing. On any particular day, anyone can win, anyone can be champion. It’s just how close it is. That’s just how it is at the top end.”

Chandler, who was fighting in the UFC for the first time after his move over from Bellator, issued the following statement after his headline-making victory.

You only saw a glimpse, a mere 2 minutes and 30 seconds. An opportunity captured. – You saw “me” and “my” performance but there are so many heartbeats that go into these opportunities I get to shine in. – Huge thank you to my team at @sanfordmma for getting me prepared – @henrihooft @kamibarzini @coachgjones @marques_155 @drcpeacock @ssorianomma – To the best management on the planet who has orchestrated this career with me since day one – @magllc and @randelaleman – And to my rock and the one my heart desires, my wife @briechandler …without your love, support and sacrifice, none of this would be possible. You inspire me daily. – To those of you who have been on this journey with me for the long haul, the best is yet to come. We haven’t even scratched the surface yet. – See you at the top! – #ufc #ufc257 #mma #inabudhabi #ufcfightisland #fightisland

Will Dan Hooker be able to bounce back from the Michael Chandler defeat, or will he start to go into a decline? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!