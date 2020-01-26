CM Punk says he is not interested in Logan Paul MMA fight

Former UFC welterweight and WWE superstar CM Punk says he is not interested in an MMA match against YouTuber Logan Paul.

Paul lost a controversial split decision to rival KSI in a boxing match in November and soon after that fight, he called out CM Punk for a potential MMA match between two big names with minimal mixed martial arts experience.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, CM Punk was asked if he is interested in fighting Paul inside the cage. The Chicago native says it’s not a fight that interests him at all.

<noscript><iframe title="CM Punk Rejects Logan Paul's MMA Call Out, Here's Why ... | TMZ Sports" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jw6-OLaOfck?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“No,” Punk flat-out said when asked if he would fight Paul in MMA.

When the TMZ reporter suggested to CM Punk that an MMA match against Paul could be a potential big-money fight for both men, the long-time pro wrestling star said he has a different opinion on what a money fight is.

“My definition of big money and everybody else’s definition of big money is completely different,” Punk said.

CM Punk fought twice in the UFC, losing by submission to Mickey Gall in his MMA debut at UFC 203, then losing a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson at UFC 225. His performances inside the Octagon were panned by observers, who believe it was just a publicity stunt that CM Punk ever even got the chance to fight inside the Octagon.

As for Paul, he has no MMA experience to speak of, but he does have the pro boxing match with KSI and he has some wrestling experience from his younger days as well. Paul seems to be interested in competing in mixed martial arts at some point, but with Punk seemingly no longer an option it’s hard to say who he would fight.

Do you want to see CM Punk fight against Logan Paul in MMA?