MMA Community reacts to tragic Kobe Bryant death

Today, TMZ announced the news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant had passed away in a helicopter crash.

The former professional basketball player died on Sunday morning in a helicopter incident in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

Bryant was travelling with at least 3 other people when the private helicopter began to go down. A fire broke out on board and emergency services were called but nobody survived. 5 individuals are currently confirmed dead.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant was reportedly not on the helicopter. However, his daughter Gianna Bryant was a confirmed passenger and died on-board. She was a rising basketball star in her own right and was travelling to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the crash happened. Gianna Bryant passed away at just 13 years old. According to sources, another player and parent were also on the helicopter during the crash.

The 41-year old is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Kobe made the 18 man All-star team in 1996 and accomplished five NBA championships wins during his 20-year career. He also accomplished 2 NBA Finals MVPs and was the league MVP in 2008.

The basketball player lead the league in scoring for two seasons and was on all 15 All-NBA teams and 13 All-Defensive Teams. He ranks fourth in the NBA for all-time postseason scoring and all-time regular-season scoring.

The veteran athlete was a frequent flyer and used the helicopter for many years, dating back to his time in the Lakers. Kobe would use his helicopter to commute from Newport Beach in California to the Staples Center in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Eyewitness accounts report the helicopter engine sputtering before it crashed. The tragic event is currently under investigation.

The MMA community reacted to the tragic news including UFC president Dana White, Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal. See their reactions below:

A million apologies and condolences we just lost a super athlete #ripKobe — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 26, 2020

I am beyond sorry for the loss of Kobe Bryant and all fellow passengers on that fateful flight. He left a legacy few can hold a candle to. Remember, tomorrow is not guaranteed, LIVE YOUR FUCKING LIFE!!! — michael (@bisping) January 26, 2020

Just sad man…

Woke up to the news and it’s sad az. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 26, 2020

Bruh wtf !?!?!!?!!??!!! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 26, 2020

Wow 😳…. Life is precious. RIP Legend https://t.co/IsDhikzNqo — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) January 26, 2020

Feeling speechless right now. This hurts. RIP #kobebryant and all family and others involved. 🙏🏼🙏🏼😢 @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/7tyN4xAg30 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 26, 2020

RIP to a real leader and motivator #KobeBryant #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/QlP2F7cVkx — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 26, 2020

Horrible!!!! RIP my man 😞🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/anrin1KfWZ — Dana White (@danawhite) January 26, 2020

Terribly sad 😭

RIP to a legend who meant so much to so many. You will be remembered forever as the champion you are.🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRVuSf157X — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 26, 2020

OMG KOBE !!! 💔 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 26, 2020

Just landed … Heartbreaking news. Rest In Peace to an absolute legend. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. Tragic. In absolute shock. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) January 26, 2020

😔 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 26, 2020

People always ask if I'm related to Kobe Bryant. I'm not, but I am very sad to hear the news of his passing. What a shame. He was lovely the few times I spoke with him… #RIPMAMBA #RIPKobeBryant — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) January 26, 2020

No way. So sad 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xZNIXCg4c1 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) January 26, 2020

Wow I can’t believe the news on Kobe right now💔💔💔 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 26, 2020

I just had 2 people message me that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. I don’t believe this. Is this for real? — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) January 26, 2020

I’ll rephrase my last tweet since everyone wants to talk shit. TMZ just reported that Kobe Bryant has passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. I hope it’s not true but if it is, my condolences go out to his family and the millions of lives he positively impacted. 💔 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 26, 2020

Damn RIP Kobe. That meme with him talking to his duaghter at the game hit hard man 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 26, 2020

I had the pleasure to watch one of the greatest play the game. Prayers go out to his family. RIP☠ pic.twitter.com/jEbRn2b7sv — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) January 26, 2020

Please let this not be true!!! https://t.co/8slY0az1n3 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/criscyborg/status/1221524587831128070

Can’t believe what I just heard. My heart is broken. God bless his family. @kobebryant — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) January 26, 2020

One of the greatest athletes of all time . RIP KOBE BRYANT 😢 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iAk0vdR98B — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 26, 2020

This is absolutely terrible. Breaks my heart. https://t.co/bkaeGHHUm6 — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) January 26, 2020

I'm seeing Kobes 4 daughters may have been in the chopper with him. This is getting unbearable. My god. 🙏🏽 — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) January 26, 2020

It’s hard to believe https://t.co/fY3LyjZ5Dg — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) January 26, 2020

Man Kobe was one of my fav/ greatest athletes of all time 💔. RIP to a great one — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 26, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family at this time. RIP Kobe.