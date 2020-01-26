Scott Coker says Arlene Blencowe could be next for Cris Cyborg

Bellator president Scott Coker says that the next opponent for new Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg could be Arlene Blencowe.

Cyborg dominated former champ Julia Budd at Bellator 238 to become the promotion’s new 145lbs champion in the women’s featherweight division. As soon as Cyborg got through with Budd the next question fans and media were asking was who will fight Cyborg next.

Speaking to reporters following Bellator 238, Coker said that he has a name in mind to fight Cyborg next, and it’s not the former UFC contender Cat Zingano as many have speculated. Instead, Coker says that Arlene Blencowe is likely going to be the next contender in line for the belt.

Here’s what Coker said to the media (h/t Drake Riggs).

Coker says Arlene Blencowe is "No. 1" on the list of contenders for Cyborg. Also said she's been blowing up the matchmaker's phone asking for the fight. Sign me up. She definitely deserves it. #Bellator238 — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) January 26, 2020

Blencowe is not a big name in the world of mixed martial arts, but she has been fighting for Bellator since 2015, which would seem to give her a leg-up on someone like Zingano, who has yet to even make her Bellator debut.

Blencowe has a 13-7 record in mixed martial arts since her career began in 2013. She is 6-3 overall in Bellator, with notable wins over the likes of Leslie Smith and Amanda Bell, and with notable losses to Budd twice and to Marloes Coenen. Cyborg would, of course, be by far the toughest fight of her MMA career.

Blencowe is currently riding a three-fight win streak and has won six of her last seven fights overall. Though not a recognizable name to most fans, she has been putting in the work in Bellator for five years now, and it appears she may soon be rewarded for it with it a title shot.

Are you interested in seeing Cris Cyborg fight Arlene Blencowe next or would you rather see Cyborg fight someone else like Cat Zingano?