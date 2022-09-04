Ciryl Gane turns attention to Jon Jones “for the hype, for the money” following UFC Paris victory

Ciryl Gane hopes for a big fight after his third-round KO win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.

Gane was coming off the first loss of his pro MMA career. He fell short in his bid to become the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion against Francis Ngannou back in January. Gane dusted himself off and got to work against Tuivasa on September 3. The result was a finishing victory for the former interim UFC Heavyweight Champion.

With Tuivasa in the rearview mirror, Gane is looking to sign on for the biggest fight possible. During the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, he expressed excitement over Jon Jones‘ planned arrival at heavyweight. For Gane, that’s the fight that intrigues him the most (via MMAFighting.com).

“To have Jon Jones in this division is going to put some more light, [and] the division is going to shine a little bit more and more,” Gane said on the UFC post-fight show. “That’s why I’m so happy to have this guy in this division.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen exactly. People talk about Stipe [Miocic] against Jones, but I’m here. I’m here. I don’t have a good answer [about who is next but] – maybe Jon Jones for the hype, for the money.”

Gane would also be happy if his next opponent was Stipe Miocic but there’s one top-ranked heavyweight who Gane doesn’t wish to share the Octagon with at this time.

"I think maybe Stipe or Jones [will be next]," Gane said. "I'm sorry, bro, if I have a choice, it's not going to be [Curtis] Blaydes. This is not smart." Gane has been known to exercise patience, so don't expect him to pound the table demanding anything right away. He'll likely play it cool before UFC matchmakers give him another call.