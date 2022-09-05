Nate Diaz starts his own promotion ‘Real Fight Inc.’ ahead of UFC 279: “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real sh*t”

Nate Diaz has announced that he will be starting his own promotion as he prepares for the last fight on his UFC contract.

This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in the main event in Las Vegas. While it’s a contest many fans and pundits were quick to question, a lot of people are pretty intrigued to see what’s going to happen when these two men step into the middle of the Octagon at the weekend.

The fight capital of the world is no stranger to blockbuster events and this will be no different as Diaz attempts to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a big win behind him.

In the days leading up to fight night, however, Diaz has opted to release some exciting new news away from the UFC.

Nate Diaz announces he’s forming a fight promotion and applying for a promoter’s license to create ‘Real Fight, Inc.’, which will feature ‘up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit.’ Full statement with promotion logo: pic.twitter.com/BR0lb9fpjR — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 4, 2022

“Nate will be applying for his promotors license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ.

“The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years.

“The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real S***..”

Based on this information, it seems as if Diaz isn’t ready to walk away from active competition just yet – although that could all change after going to war against Chimaev.

Based on this information, it seems as if Diaz isn't ready to walk away from active competition just yet – although that could all change after going to war against Chimaev.