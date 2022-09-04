Georges St-Pierre heaps praise on Khamzat Chimaev: “He’s very, very good”

Georges St-Pierre is singing the praises of Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is a rising force in the UFC’s welterweight division. He has a perfect pro MMA record of 11-0 and is coming off a gritty victory over Gilbert Burns.

During a UFC Paris Q&A, St-Pierre was asked if he thinks Chimaev is championship material. GSP left no doubt on how he feels about “Borz” (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Yes, Khamzat is very good,” St-Pierre told fans and media during a Q&A on Friday in Paris. “He’s got all the skills. He’s very good, and he showcased incredible durability and great mental strength in his last fight when he fought Gilbert Burns, because he was pushed to the limit, and that’s when you recognize a true warrior, a true champion than a contender. When he faced those moments of adversity, some collapse, but some push through and succeed, and he proved it in his last fight. He’s very, very good.”

Chimaev will collide with Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on September 10. St-Pierre shared what he expects to see from Chimaev in the bout.

“This fight is at welterweight. I think the odds will be towards Chimaev,” St-Pierre said. “I think it favors him because of that. However, Nate Diaz, you can never count him out. He’s very well-rounded. He’s very durable, and it takes a lot to try and put him away. Khamzat is gonna be a tough challenge because he only went the distance in his last fight, I believe, and I think he grew incredibly from that fight. He learned a lot. “So I think we’re gonna see a better version of Khamzat, still better than what he was, and so it’s gonna be an interesting fight. But if I would have to bet on that fight, of course, I have to go with the odds and favor Khamzat Chimaev.”