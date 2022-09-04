Ciryl Gane eyes UFC Gold after knocking out Tai Tuivasa in France: “I’m OK with an interim title”

Ciryl Gane has his sights set on UFC gold after he shut the lights off Tai Tuivasa.

Gane and Tuivasa did battle in the main event of a recent UFC Fight Night card in Paris, France. Tuivasa was tough and had his moments in the fight, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as Gane blasted him with a series of punches and sent him to the canvas with an uppercut in round three followed by hammerfists to win the fight.

During the post-fight press conference, Gane said he’s okay with fighting for an interim title again if that’s what it takes to get closer to undisputed status (via MMAJunkie).

“No, (I don’t mind) because I understand the UFC needs to manage this situation,” Gane said. “It’s not easy. He has big injuries and big surgeries, so I can understand. If I don’t want to wait a long time, then yes, I’m OK with an interim title. This would put me on the first line for the belt here.”

Current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannouu is still recovering from surgery for his ACL and MCL, and he isn’t expected to be back until at least March 2023.

Ngannou suffered the injury ahead of his successful title defense against Gane back in January. Gane reflected on that bout and shared the reason he believes his opponent was able to have success in the fight.

“I think Francis did very well because he had more experience, more maturity,” Gane said. “He did a really great (job). That’s why I don’t think he was way better than me on this day, but he did really better. If tomorrow I have my revenge, I must do a better (job).

The question remains, who will Ngannou fight next? Fans are hoping to see Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic mix it up for the right to face “The Predator” down the line.

