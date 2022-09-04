Paulo Costa sends a warning to Robert Whittaker following UFC Paris: “I hope he doesn’t change divisions before then”

Paulo Costa plans to go for the finish if he gets a chance to mix it up with Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori. The action was held inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. It served as the co-main event of a September 3 card. Two of the three judges scored the fight 30-27, while the other judge had it 29-28.

Costa was paying close attention to the fight and he took to his Twitter account to let Whittaker know he wants to fight him.

when I fight whittaker it won't be by decision, I'll go for the knockout. I hope he doesn't change divisions before then. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 4, 2022

“When I fight Whittaker it won’t be by decision, I’ll go for the knockout. I hope he doesn’t change divisions before then.”

During the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, Whittaker expressed his belief that he’s still the middleweight division’s worst nightmare (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m the most dangerous man in the division. Israel’s the champ. He beat me twice. Hat’s off to him for that. He’s a great fighter, he really is. And I think stylistically he’s a great fighter. I still think I’m the most dangerous man in the division because I win. I win a lot, and I make people hate fighting and I take the fight out of them. That’s what I do. I get in there and I get to work.”

The former UFC Middleweight Champion also said he’s heard rumblings about a UFC card set to take place in the near future and he wants to be a part of it.

“I hear there’s rumors of an Australia card. I would love to fight in my backyard. I think that’s the next move for me.”

Whether or not Whittaker’s next dance partner will be Paulo Costa remains to be seen. As of now, Whittaker is the number one-ranked UFC middleweight behind the champion Israel Adesanya. Costa has a hold on the number six spot.