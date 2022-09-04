Kevin Holland plans to closet Superhero cape after being arrested during a traffic stop in his hometown: “If you in Saginaw, I ain’t helping you man”

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland will no longer be performing Superhero duties in Saginaw after being arrested during a traffic stop.

Holland has quickly become a fan favorite in the UFC, this after putting on numerous exciting performances while dishing out some entertaining trash talk.

In addition to earning praise for his efforts inside of the Octagon, ‘Trailblazer’ has made a name for himself as a crime-stopper / superhero on the streets, this after breaking up multiple criminal activities.

Despite his heroic actions, Kevin Holland recently found himself behind bars after he was arrested during a traffic stop, this due to some unpaid fines. The incident left Holland with a bad taste in his mouth as he explained to the folks at TMZ.

“I’m like ‘Bro, I just literally stopped, like, a shooting a week ago, and y’all gonna book me for some tickets. For some tickets that I can pay right now.’” Holland said (h/t MMANews).

When asked if he had received any form of recognition from city politicians, Holland joked that all he got was a middle finger and a warning to “stay out of their way”. With that, ‘Big Mouth’ has decided to closet his superhero cape, at least when in his hometown.

“I ain’t doing nothing in Saginaw no more man. I’ll help everybody else anywhere else, but if you in Saginaw, I ain’t helping you man.”

Kevin Holland is slated to return to action on the main card of next weekend’s UFC 279 event against fellow welterweight Daniel Rodriguez.

Holland (23-7 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage wins over Tim Means and Alex Oliveira in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA) will enter Saturday’s UFC 279 event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a decision win over Kevin Lee thirteen months ago.

Do you think Kevin Holland will earn his third straight win next weekend at UFC 279? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

