Chris Weidman targeting return near the end of 2022: “Don’t give up on your dreams”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman isn’t ready to call it quits yet.

The 38-year-old has been out of the cage since his rematch with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 last April. While their first matchup in 2010 ended in a knockout victory for Weidman, their second encounter ended in a catastrophe.

Seconds into the contest, the former UFC middleweight champion threw a kick that was checked. Instantly, Weidman’s right fibula and tibia were shattered. The injury handed him a TKO loss, his sixth defeat in his last eight contests.

Nonetheless, Chris Weidman never seemed interested in retirement despite the setback. The 38-year-old commented after the injury that he would return to the cage one day. Over the following months, Weidman released videos of himself doing light training.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Now, the former UFC middleweight champion has confirmed that he will return to the cage. In an interview with The Schmo, Chris Weidman gave a rough timeline for his return. He also added that an ESPN documentary is being made about his return.

“I plan on coming back, probably late fall, early winter it seems like. You know, it’s been tons and tons of ups and downs throughout the process, and I haven’t been able to really share with anybody because ESPN’s doing a documentary on me, a big E60 story. So they have the rights to my story. So, I really can’t show what I’ve been going through, which is tons of low points and some high points. I’m excited for them to show that story.” (h/t MMANews)

Chris Weidman continued, “They’re gonna market it as one of the worst injuries of all time, and [I’ll] just be able to tell that story from beginning to end, and then come back and get a big W in front of the world; help inspire people and let people know, don’t give up on your dreams. Whatever setbacks you have, you can overcome them. Never back down, baby.”

Are you looking forward to Chris Weidman’s return? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below