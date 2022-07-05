Conor McGregor advocates for Hall of Fame induction: “I’m a shoe in. First of everything.”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor looks forward to his Hall of Fame induction.

This past weekend in Las Vegas, the UFC held their yearly Hall of Fame ceremony. Former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier were inducted. As were UFC featherweights Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi, for their fight at UFC 206.

It seems that the Hall of Fame seemingly got the attention of Conor McGregor. The Irishman has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier last July. The TKO loss was due to a broken leg suffered by McGregor, keeping him on the shelf.

However, he’s currently aiming for a return later this year. The 33-year-old has been adamant that he’s going to return to the cage in the future. That’s in spite of comments from names such as Max Holloway, who’ve speculated that McGregor is done.

Nonetheless, Conor McGregor is looking forward to his career being up. When it’s up, ‘The Notorious’ advocated for his Hall of Fame induction on Twitter. There, McGregor hinted at the fact that he was the first two-weight UFC world champion. The Irishman held the featherweight and lightweight titles in 2016.

Furthermore, the former UFC champion was the first fighter to score knockouts in three different weight classes. With that, along with the titles on his resume, it’s hard to argue against the Irishman going into the Hall of Fame when he retires.

Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below!