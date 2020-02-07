Chris Weidman shares bold prediction Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Chris Weidman has made his prediction for the UFC 247 main event, which pits long-dominant light heavyweight champion Jon Jones against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes, and it’s a bold one.

He made his prediction on Twitter on Thursday.

“I got Reyes winning by KO,” Weidman wrote.

While Weidman is going against the oddsmakers by picking Reyes in this fight, it’s easy to understand why he’s making this prediction.

The former UFC middleweight champion was the last man to share the cage with Reyes, and was soundly beaten inside the first round. In other words, he knows first-hand what the UFC 247 light heavyweight title challenger is capable of.

At present, it’s not clear what the future holds for Chris Weidman. The former champ has lost five of his last six fights, with all of those losses coming by way of stoppage. That being said, he would seem to have options at both middleweight and light heavyweight. Whatever the case, he certainly seems to intend to fight again.

“Well props to Dom Reyes,” Weidman said in the moments after he was defeated by Reyes. “Thanks you guys, to everyone for coming out. Everyone that came here to support me I apologize I didn’t get the W. It’s the game we play. I’ll be back better. God is good, even in this adversity. He’s good. All good.”

Reyes will enter the UFC 247 main event with a flawless, 12-0 record, highlighted by recent wins over Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir, Ovince Saint Preux, and Jared Cannonier.

What do you think of this bold prediction from Chris Weidman? Do you think Dominick Reyes will shock the world against Jon Jones on Saturday night, or will the card feature another impressive title defense from the champion?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.