Dustin Poirier claims Nate Diaz is retired

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier doesn’t believe he will fight Nate Diaz because he claims the superstar is retired.

Poirier has been calling out Diaz for months on social media, but so far nothing has come from it. On Friday, Poirier did a Q&A session with fans on his Twitter, and one fan asked him if he would like to fight Diaz at International Fight Week in July in Las Vegas.

You think Poirier would jump over another opportunity to call his rival out, but instead “The Diamond” said he doesn’t think the fight will happen because, in his words, Diaz is retired.

“He’s retired”

Diaz last competed at UFC 244 in November in New York City when he lost via doctor stoppage TKO to Jorge Masvidal. Although Diaz lost that fight, he never said afterward that he retired, so it was surprising to see Poirier go on social media and make that proclamation.

At the same time, you can tell Poirier is frustrated with Diaz. He has been calling him out for a long time and so far nothing has come from it. The rivals were supposed to meet back at UFC 230 in November 2018 but the fight never ended up happening for whatever reason. Poirier still wants the fight, but Diaz doesn’t’ seem too interested in it.

At this point, it’s hard to say what is next for Poirier. He has mentioned he would be interested in moving up to welterweight if there are big fights available there, including Diaz, but so far nobody has bitten. Al Iaquinta recently said that he could fight Poirier next but Poirier later turned that rumor down. At this point, Poirier just needs to get back into the Octagon and get back into a rhythm, even if it’s not against Diaz.

Do you think Dustin Poirier is right and that Nate Diaz doesn’t plan on fighting again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.