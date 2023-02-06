Chris Weidman reflects on road to recovery after suffering leg break against Uriah Hall: “I don’t even think about quitting”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has been through a lot over the last two years.

At UFC 261 in April 2021, the former titleholder faced Uriah Hall. Sadly, just seconds into the contest, ‘Prime Time’ checked a kick that broke Weidman’s leg. As a result, the fight was called off, and Hall became the first fighter in promotional history to win without throwing a strike.

The leg break shocked fans and was compared to Anderson Silva‘s break in December 2013, against Weidman. Despite the brutal injury, the former champion kept his head high. By June, he was back to sparring and training, albeit, in a light capacity.

However, that was just the beginning of the ups and downs for Chris Weidman. He would later go on to have several surgeries, with amputation even being on the table. On The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, the former champion recalled his road to recovery over the last two years.

Weidman noted that at various points, he pondered if he would be able to fight again. Luckily, he also noted that he is currently seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and is slated for his combat sports return next month in the main event of Polaris 23 against Owen Livesey.

“There was moments where I thought, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this'”, stated Weidman on The MMA Hour recalling his recovery. “This has been such a process, I’ve had 29 surgeries. I’ve had four on this leg, I’ve been through the wringer already in my career from wrestling to MMA. I have that ‘I’m not quitting’ attitude, I don’t even think about quitting. And, I’ve had every type of injury you could think of.”

He continued, “But this has been very unique with the way it’s tested me mentally and physically because it’s been very hard. It’s not easy to come back from, and it’s been a real challenge for me and I’ve took it on. I’ve tried to keep that same mentality and I’m finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”

