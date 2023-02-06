Francis Ngannou seemingly agrees to Tyson Fury’s requests for a mixed-rules bout: “What else?”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is down for a mixed-rules bout with Tyson Fury.

‘The Predator’ left the UFC last month after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. As a result, Ngannou was quickly stripped of his heavyweight title. The promotion later announced that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane would fight for the vacant championship in March.

Nonetheless, the former heavyweight champion wasn’t feeling spurned by the failed negotiations. Ngannou later added that a UFC return isn’t off the table for the future. However, it’s not going to be happening next, as he’s revealed his plans for a boxing match in July.

That boxing match could possibly come against Tyson Fury. ‘The Gypsy King’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Derek Chisora in December. Following that victory, the WBC heavyweight champion teased a title unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

The two champions are currently in discussions for a clash later this year. If the bout happens, it would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis over two decades ago. In the event the fight doesn’t happen, Fury has an idea in mind.

Recently, Tyson Fury offered Francis Ngannou a mixed-rules bout. In an interview, the boxer stated the two could fight in a cage with four-ounce gloves, and under Queensberry rules. Fury even pondered if they could secure Mike Tyson as a special guest referee.

While the ideas might be a bit far-fetched, the former UFC champion seems on board. On Twitter, Ngannou put a checkmark next to all of Fury’s requests and asked if there were any more requests. He also ended the tweet by signing off as the baddest man on the planet.

*4oz gloves ✅️

*Cage ✅️

*Mike Tyson as referee ✅️

*Queensberry rules✅️ What else? – Baddest Man on the Planet https://t.co/jiOImL0T7O — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 6, 2023

While Francis Ngannou might fight Tyson Fury next, ‘The Predator’ does have other suitors. Both Misfits Boxing, as well as Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, have revealed they’re currently in talks with the former UFC heavyweight titleholder.

