Michael Chandler believes he’ll be one fight away from a title shot after he finishes Conor McGregor: “This is a pit stop out of the path to the title”

Michael Chandler says his fight against Conor McGregor is a detour en route to the title.

Chandler is set to coach TUF opposite McGregor which will lead to the two fighting later this year. It’s a massive scrap and one that Chandler is confident he will win by second-round KO.

“I always visualize a big overhand right or a left hook,” Chandler said to ESPN. “That’s the shot that I really want to land every single time, and that’s the shot I’ve seen put guys down so many times in my career, put guys down in training, put guys down a million times in my mind. I believe I wear him down a little bit and land a big shot in the second round and take him out.”

If Chandler does beat McGregor, he knows a win doesn’t move him closer to the title but instead is an opportunity to become a bigger name. With that, he believes even if he knocks out the Irishman, he will still be one fight away from a title shot.

“At that point, cashing in on the platform, the eyeballs, and the attention, seeing what is next, big fights. Ultimately, this is a pit stop out of the path to the title,” Chandler said on Bussin with the Boys. “I still think after I finish Conor, beat Conor I think I’m a fight away from getting a title shot. That could be a fools’ errand, wishful thinking but I still want the title. You get a Conor fight and winning the title within a year span, that is my dream scenario. I think that is realistic. But, ultimately, we got a very fun eight months ahead of us.”

Should Chandler defeat McGregor, perhaps the two would run it back. However, the plan for ‘Iron’ is to get into a title eliminator fight after defeating McGregor.

