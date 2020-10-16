Chris Weidman offers to humble Khamzat Chimaev in January

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman says Khamzat Chimaev needs a humbling, and he’s willing to provide that humbling in January.

Chimaev was the breakout UFC star of summer, 2020. The Chechen-Swede first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round.

In the wake of those wins, he’s been the talk of the MMA world, and has been taking full advantage of his time in the spotlight, calling out many UFC stars—Weidman included.

Initially, Chimaev claimed that Weidman turned down his callout.

I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

“I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me, the UFC offer me ‘Wonderboy'[Stephen Thompson] and he turned it down at 170, and also Chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down,” Chimaev wrote on Twitter recently. “I’m coming for everyone.”

Despite this claim from Chimaev, Weidman now seems interested in the fight.

On Friday, the former middleweight champion took to Twitter, where he claimed Chimaev is need of a humbling, and offered to provide that lesson in January.

This guy Chimeav needs some humbling would love to do that. January I’m in! @ufc make this happen. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 16, 2020

“This guy Chimaev needs some humbling,” Weidman wrote on Twitter. “Would love to do that. January I’m in! UFC make this happen.”

Does a January fight between Chris Weidman and Khamzat Chimaev interest you?