UFC Fight Island 6 weigh-in results: Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega on point

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the compelling UFC Fight Island 6 from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The card will be headlined by a clash of top-5 featherweight contenders, as former title challengers Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung collide in hopes of earning a crack at the division’s current champ, Alexander Volkanovski.

This dynamite UFC Fight Island 6 bout will be Ortega’s first since a 2018 TKO loss to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. The Korean Zombie, meanwhile, last fought in December, when he knocked out Frankie Edgar. That victory was preceded by another knockout win over Renato Moicano, and a shocking, last-second knockout loss to Yair Rodriguez.

Other highlights of this event include a flyweight scrap between Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian, a clash of light heavyweight prospects as Modestas Bukauskas takes on Jimmy Crute, and the UFC debut of former KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot, which is not receiving nearly enough hype.

On Friday morning, the fighters on this anticipated card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their imminent battles. See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Fight Island 6 Main Card | 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Modestas Bukauskas (206) vs. Jimmy Crute (206)

James Krause (171) vs. Claudio Silva (171)

Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

UFC Fight Island 6 Main Card | 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)

Poliana Botelho (125) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips ()

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)

