Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones pulled ‘scumbag move’ taunting Chris Weidman

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones was in the wrong for going after Chris Weidman following UFC Boston.

Weidman moved up in weight to take on Dominick Reyes this past Friday night. The former UFC middleweight champion had expressed confidence in his ability to skip the line with a win and take on Jones. The “All-American” even said Jones has looked “beatable” as of late. In the end, Reyes stopped Weidman in the opening frame.

Jones taunted Weidman following the loss and this didn’t sit well with Sonnen. The Bellator color commentator and ESPN analyst took to his YouTube channel to address Jones’ comments.

“It was a scumbag move by Jon,” Chael Sonnen said. “A scumbag move to go after Weidman after Weidman got knocked out. Chris Weidman stepped forward into a weight division with the biggest name in the weight class, taking a risk and went after Jon Jones. That would’ve been a very helpful thing for a guy like Jon Jones, who is the longest sitting champion in the history of my memory, healthy and licensed with no opponent. Jon’s in a terrible spot, it’s humiliating. Weidman’s willing to help him out.”

Sonnen thinks it’s wise for fighters to avoid adding insult to injury because the shoe often ends up on the other foot down the road.

“Weidman would’ve fit that bill,” Sonnen continued. “Weidman would’ve sold a lot of tickets for him. Weidman would’ve helped him on the bat. Weidman would’ve been great for business. Weidman took a risk, Weidman tried, Weidman failed, Jon teased him. Never ever kick a man when he’s down. I don’t get along with Jon Jones. I’ve never said a word about Jon Jones when he’s been down and that has been recently and that has been often. I am coming after Jon, now Jon is the champion of the world he can take it. Before any of you guys think, ‘oh you need to defend Jon or Chael’s doing something,’ Jon can take what I’m giving to him. But if Jon was down, I don’t say a word. And I don’t think any of you should either.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take on Jon Jones taunting Chris Weidman?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.