Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol promises an exciting match in Jakarta

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol will make her 11th appearance on the ONE Championship stage in Jakarta on October 25 when she faces Bozhena “Toto” Antoniyar at ONE: Dawn of Valor.

Knowing full well that her opponent is a tremendous striker, Lumban Gaol has been working on a strategy that will put her in a position of victory in front of her hometown fans.

“Bozhena Antoniyar is an amazing striker,” Lumban Gaol said.

“She has represented her country internationally, and that is no small feat. Her greatest strength lies in her punches; after all, she is a world-class boxer. Bozhena’s knockout win during her debut match is something to be wary of, but my training camp has prepared me for anything she will throw my way.”

Despite Antoniyar’s lack of experience, Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaoll is not taking any chances. She is continuously honing her craft and other aspects of her game to become a well-rounded martial artist. Antoniyar, a Myanmar national boxing champion, is known for her heavy hands, which is something Lumban Gaol is preparing for.

“I need to watch out for her striking,” Lumban Gaol said.

“I cannot relax even for a split second because she can drop me at any point. My Wushu is very reliable, and I believe that I can hold my own, so she also needs to watch out. I am also working on my other skills, so I will have options in every situation to get the win.”

The Wushu World Champion prefers to wait until they enter the ONE Circle and let their skills do the talking. Lumban Gaol is promising that their match will spark fireworks and she hopes to deliver an excellent performance that will make her countrymen proud.

“We are both strikers so that we will give an exciting match,” Lumban Gaol concluded.

“My wushu versus her boxing, who will win? I rather not say and let my performance speak for itself. The match may be a stand-up, but I am not afraid to take her down. I believe that I can dominate her on the ground. No matter what happens, I will give my all for my fellow Indonesians watching me that night.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.