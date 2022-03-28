Chris Daukaus issues statement following knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC Columbus

It was Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA) vs Curtis Blaydes (16-3 MMA) at UFC Columbus this past Saturday, March 26th at the Nationwide Arena in the heavyweight main event.

Blaydes returned to the Octagon for the first time since September of 2021, where he had scored a unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA).

Daukaus entered the cage coming off a December 2021 knockout loss to Derrick Lewis (26-9 MMA).

The outcome was ‘Razor’ showcasing his striking skills, and outpointing Daukaus on his feet in the first five minutes. At the start of round two, Blaydes landed a huge right hand punch, sending Daukaus crashing down to the canvas. Curtis quickly pounced on Daukaus finishing the fight. The final outcome – Curtis Blaydes defeated Chris Daukaus via TKO at 0:17 of the second round.

Following the loss, several fans and fighters alike weighed in on Chris Daukaus loss to Curtis Blaydes.

In response, Chris Daukaus issued a statement via Twitter:

There’s always negativity from people after a loss, often we linger too long on that. I’m very appreciative for the people who have not done that and who have reached out with positivity. You guys are the best, especially @Boogerbeard1 @MacMallyMMA thank you. — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) March 27, 2022

Following the win, Blaydes had this to say at the post fight press conference:

“I think I deserve an interim title shot against Ciryl Gane. I want next. I want the title shot. We can do it anytime this summer. June, July, August, I’m down.”

Blaydes has now won two straight fights and six of his past seven.

Daukaus now has the grim record of losing back-to-back fights by knockout.

Who would you like to see Chris Daukaus fight in his next Octagon appearance?