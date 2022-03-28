Jake Paul wants first MMA fight to be against Conor McGregor, vows to KO him in the first

Jake Paul has said he will take an MMA fight and now he has his opponent in mind.

Paul, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer, has called out Conor McGregor for a boxing match which would be a massive bout. However, the Irishman is under UFC contract so it will not happen anytime soon, but now, Paul says he would take an MMA fight against McGregor, and should he win he wants Dana White to change fighter pay.

“If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay,” Paul said to TMZ Sports . “If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it.” But, I know I can beat Conor.” Of course, Of course, fighter pay has been a huge talking point for Paul as he has been an advocate for it and saying UFC fighters don’t get paid enough. Although he wants to see that happen, Jake Paul also wants to fight Conor McGregor. If it were to be a boxing match, he would have a better chance there than in MMA. However, the undefeated boxer believes he would still beat the Irishman in MMA and would KO him in the first round. advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below “Conor is on a downhill spiral,” Paul said. “His limbs are all broken, so, standup game, I’m knocking him out, first round.” Jake Paul is currently 5-0 in boxing and coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley in August. In the fight prior, he edged out a split decision over Woodley while he also has knockout wins over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and YouTuber, AnEsonGib. Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is rehabbing his leg and will likely return in the fall and has called out Kamaru Usman. So, at this time, it’s unlikely he will fight Paul as even Dana White shut that idea down. Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor in MMA?