Chris Daukaus eyes KO win over “the best guy that has never held the belt at heavyweight” in Curtis Blaydes at UFC Columbus

Chris Daukaus knows he has his hands full against Curtis Blaydes.

Daukaus is set to headline UFC Columbus against Blaydes on Saturday which comes just three months after his KO loss to Derrick Lewis. For Daukaus, he wanted a quick turnaround and after this event lost its main event in Blachowicz-Rakic, the promotion quickly booked him against Blaydes.

“The UFC was asking when I wanted to fight again and I gave them a list of dates like this day to this day, strictly because my wife is pregnant,” Daukaus said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “We are expecting a baby at the end of June so I don’t want to be traveling anywhere close to the due date, so I told them I’d fight up until June 4. The UFC then settled on this date.”

Although Daukaus is now booked against Blaydes in another main event, he still admits this is surprising to him. The ninth-ranked heavyweight still doesn’t think he’s main-event worthy and is surprised he’s fighting someone ranked above him.

However, even though Daukaus was surprised by the fight, he did accept it as he’s excited to challenge himself against one of the best. According to Daukuas, he believes Blaydes is the best heavyweight to never win the belt so he knows the win would be massive for his career.

“No, to be honest with you. I kind of thought I’d fight someone below me in the rankings, someone closer to me. I mean Blaydes is number four, he’s been in the top-five for a while now so I was surprised to get him but I’m not one to turn fights down,” Daukaus said. “I want to fight the best guys and Curtis is one of the best guys in the world. He’s the most dominant wrestler in the division, so it will be a true test and I’m excited to test myself against one of the best in the world… I think he’s the best guy that has never held the belt at heavyweight.”

Ahead of the bout, Chris Daukaus knows the first few takedowns will be key in him winning. If he can stuff the takedowns and force the fight to remain standing he’s confident he will eventually find the KO.

Regardless, Daukaus believes he has all the tools to not only win on Saturday night but finish Blaydes.

“I think it will be a high-paced fight, Curtis doesn’t like to let off the gas and fights at his pace. He kind of drowns guys, I have plenty of time to works but I can’t get in any compromisable positions that could cause the ref to stop it even if I’m okay,” Daukaus explained. “It’s going to come down to conditioning, positions, and movement which will win the fight. If I’m on my game, I think I’ll be okay. Everyone wants to see how my wrestling defense is or how my ground game is off my back. What better fight than Curtis Blaydes… I’m confident going into this and I have full confidence I will be able to beat Curtis Blaydes.”

Should Daukaus get his hand raised on Saturday, he isn’t sure what would be next for him but would hope to get a top-five opponent.

“I take his spot, really that is what I think should happen. You keep what you kill, I go out and finish Curtis Blaydes, I take his spot in the top-five,” Daukaus said. “Really, I don’t know who they would give me, maybe it’s Tai, I’m fine with Tuivasa. Honestly, though, I don’t know because the UFC does what they do, so whatever they have planned for me, I’m down for.”

Do you think Chris Daukaus will beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC Columbus?