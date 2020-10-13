Artem Lobov calls for Zubaira Tukhugov to be cut from UFC

Artem Lobov wants Zubaira Tukhugov, a member of the UFC featherweight division, to be cut from the promotion’s roster.

Lobov and Tukhugov have plenty of history, due primarily to their ties to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov respectively.

Lobov has previously issued many callouts of Tukhugov, and is still hoping to meet his rival in a grudge match before all is said and done.

“For me, I’m going to fight for two more years so I’m not going to tie myself to a contract and wait for promoters to find me a favorable matchup, this or that,” Lobov told MMA Fighting. “I want to stay active. I want to be able to take fights on short notice.

“I want to be able to take fights across multiple sports and one of the main reasons is I really want the Tukhugov fight. I want to be able to accept that should that call come.”

Because Lobov is currently a free agent, and Tukhugov is under contract with the UFC, it’s not possible for them to fight at the moment. However, Lobov believes Tukhugov should be cut from the UFC, which would of course open the door to their grudge match.

“This is a must-fight for me,” Lobov said. “I will not stop calling this guy out no matter what. So this fight is going to happen. That’s it.

“To me now, realistically, he should be cut from the UFC,” Lobov added. “I mean if you look at it, let’s look at it objectively, and I know a lot of media is going to come on board now and start saying this or that, but let’s look at it realistically.

“He just came off a two-year ban for steroids,” Lobov continued, referencing Tukhugov being suspended for two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for ostarine. “Then he misses weight, which Dana [White] absolutely hates. Second, he loses the fight. He not only loses the fight but he runs the whole fight from the guy. That’s not engaging in fighting. I mean let’s be honest, for half of those things Dana would cut you in a split-second.

“This guy if he does end up staying [in the UFC] this is only thanks to Khabib. Other than that, he should be cut and to be honest, he should just leave himself on his own terms and let’s get our fight done. Let’s set it up. I’m busy Dec. 12 but Dec. 13 I’m ready to go.”

As Artem Lobov suggests, he’s currently scheduled for a fight on December 12. He’s been matched up with Ylies Djiroun at Arena Fight 2 in Marsiglia, France.