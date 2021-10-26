Israel Adesanya reacts after Marvin Vettori defeats Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41

Israel Adesanya clearly tuned in to watch his former opponents Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori square off at last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 event.

The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were originally supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier in the fight week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and thus the bout was moved to light heavyweight.

Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career, a TKO defeat to the aforementioned Israel Adesanya, back in September of 2020. Prior to that loss, the Brazilian bomber had gone 5-0 in the UFC, with all five of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA) had last competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where he too fell short in his bid to dethrone ‘The Last Stylebender’. Prior to suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya, ‘The Italian Dream’ had reeled off five straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Marvin Vettori was able to get off the better volume throughout the twenty-five minute affair, but Paulo Costa landed some big shots and made a huge push in the final five minutes. After five rounds of heart-pounding action Vettori was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 41 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa by unanimous decision (48-46 x3)

Israel Adesanya recently shared a video to YouTube where he reacted to Vettori defeating Costa.

“It’s hard to look at him (Paulo Costa) the same, I like the leg kicks.” Adesanya said in the video. “All that weight… the maternity weight is a lot, it’s a lot to get rid off.”

Israel Adesanya is expected to put his UFC middleweight title on the line against former champion Robert Whittaker in early 2022. The pair initially clashed back in October of 2019, with ‘Stylebender’ emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

