Bellator 268 salaries: Corey Anderson nets $200k but Vadim Nemkov leads payroll

Bellator 268 went down on October 16 in Arizona and the salaries for the fight card have now been released.

In the main event of Bellator 268, Vadim Nemkov defended his light heavyweight title against Julius Anglickas with a submission win. The co-main event saw Corey Anderson TKO Ryan Bader in under a minute as Nemkov and Anderson will now fight one another in the grand prix finals. The date of the finals has not been announced by Bellator but will likely happen sometime early in 2022.

Since Bellator 268, Anderson said he has been paid more in his Bellator fights than all of his UFC fights combined. Well, according to the State Commission, Anderson made $200,000 for his win. To no surprise, the light heavyweight champ in Nemkov made the most money as he pocketed $250,000 for his victory. Ryan Bader and Benson Henderson both made $150,000.

On Monday, MMA Junkie acquired a full list of Bellator 268 salaries from the Arizona Department of Gaming, which oversaw the event. The figures do not include discretionary bonuses or sponsorship money.

Bellator 268 Main Card

Vadim Nemkov ($175,000 + $75,000 win bonus = $250,000) def. Julias Anglickas ($150,000)

Corey Anderson ($100,000 + $100,000 win bonus = $200,000) def. Ryan Bader ($150,000)

Brent Primus ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Benson Henderson ($150,000)

Henry Corrales ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Vladyslav Parubchenko ($10,000)

Bellator 268 Preliminary Card

Karl Albrektsson ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov ($70,000)

Mukhamed Berkhamov ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Jaleel Willis ($24,000)

Nick Browne ($18,000 + $18,000 win bonus + $1,200 = $36,000) def. Bobby Lee ($9,600)*

Javier Torres ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Gregory Millard ($13,000)

Sumiko Inaba ($5,000 + $5,000 win bonus = $10,000) def. Randi Field ($4,000)

Lance Gibson Jr. ($7,000 + $7,000 win bonus = $14,000) def. Raymond Pina ($3,000)

Jaylon Bates ($20,000 + no win bonus = $20,000) def. Raphael Montini ($2,500)

Sullivan Cauley ($4,000 + $4,000 win bonus = $8,000) def. Deon Clash ($2,000)

Maria Henderson vs. Collette Santiago was an amateur contest.

* Browne received $1,200 and Lee’s purse was deducted $2,400 for Lee missing weight

Are you surprised by any of the salaries involving Bellator 268 fighters? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!