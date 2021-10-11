Giga Chikadze reacts to the news he is fighting Calvin Kattar next

UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze reacted to the news that he is fighting Calvin Kattar in his next fight in early 2022.

Chikadze has been pushing for a big-name opponent, and he was calling out the likes of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway. In the end, Chikadze has been booked to fight a top-five opponent in Kattar next. The two featherweights are being targeted to meet in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on January 15, 2022. With a win, Chikadze could be in line to earn a title shot at 185lbs.

Taking to his social media to react to the news that he is fighting Kattar next, Chikadze told his fans that next year is going to be his year. Take a look at what “Ninja” wrote below.

GIGASHOW 2022 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) October 9, 2021

Chikadze has won his last nine fights in a row, including all seven of his fights in the UFC. In his last outing, he knocked out Edson Barboza to emerge as one of the top-ranked featherweight contenders in the UFC. The win over Barboza was the big-name win for Chikadze that he needed in order to get a higher-ranked opponent. With a win over someone as highly-regarded as Kattar, Chikadze will be close to getting a title shot.

Kattar, meanwhile, has not fought since January when he lost a lopsided decision to Holloway. Kattar showed incredible toughness in that fight as he went the distance and showed off an incredible chin. That being said, he absorbed over 400 significant strikes in the fight and he has taken off the rest of the year since then. Kattar is still ranked as one of the best featherweights in the world, and we’ll see how he looks against Chikadze.

