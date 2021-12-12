Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for a future UFC lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of their lightweight title main event that headlined this past Saturday’s UFC 269 card. It was the 10th straight win for Oliveira, who had beaten Michael Chandler by stoppage back at UFC 262 earlier this year to win the vacant title. With former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired, Oliveira is the clear top dog in the world at 155lbs. ‘Do Bronx’ has shown he is an improved version of himself, and that makes him one of the most dangerous finishers in the UFC.

Up next for Oliveira will be a date with Justin Gaethje, who is also coming off of a decision win over Chandler at UFC 268. Both Oliveira and Gaethje have wins over Chandler, so it will be interesting to see how they both match up against each other when they fight next. The UFC has not set the date for Oliveira vs. Gaethje yet, but rest be assured that, barring injury, this will be the next fight for the UFC lightweight title sometime in 2022.

With Oliveira vs. Gaethje on deck, the oddsmakers have opened up the odds for the fight. Take a look at the future odds for the “Do Bronx” vs. “The Highlight” lightweight title fight.

Opening odds via @betonline_ag Charles Oliveira -205

Justin Gaethje +175 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 12, 2021

UFC Future Odds

Charles Oliveira -205

Justin Gaethje +175

Oliveira is a -205 betting favorite at open, meaning a $205 bet would win you $100. As for Gaethje, he opened as a +175 betting underdog, so a $100 bet on him would win $175. While Oliveira certainly deserves to be the betting favorite for this fight, Gaethje is certainly a live underdog, and this lightweight title fight promises to be fireworks.

Who do you think wins this UFC lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje?