Charles Oliveira shares his pick for 2022 fighter of the year

Charles Oliveira has shared his pick for 2022 fighter of the year.

It was Michael Bisping who posed the question on ‘Twitter’ as to who should be crowned the top athlete of the year for 2022.

While several fans weighed in on their ‘picks’, which included Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA), Glover Texeira (33-8 MMA), Alex Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) and Charles (33-9 MMA) himself. It was ‘do Bronx’ who named his selection, and it was a fellow Brazilian.

Oliveira took to ‘Twitter‘ and responded via tweeting his selection for fighter of the year:

Alex Poatan @AlexPereiraUFC The man beat a great & very talented champ to capture the 185 belt https://t.co/VJ9irOJNNa — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 7, 2022

“Alex Poatan @AlexPereiraUFC. The man beat a great & very talented champ to capture the 185 belt”

Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira (7-1 MMA) has undeniably had a good year. The 35 year old fought and defeated Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) via unanimous decision in March. In July the Brazilian met up with Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) at UFC 276 and defeated him via way of a knockout. Finishing off the year, Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) via TKO at UFC 281 to capture the middleweight belt.

It was to be the third time Pereira was to defeat ‘The Last Stylebender’, as he’d met up with him in kickboxing and defeated him twice, then took the fight to the Octagon and defeated him once again to become the UFC middleweight champion.

There is an expectation that Pereira will defend his title against Adesanya in a rematch in 2023.

Do you agree with Charles Oliveira that Alex Pereira is the 2022 UFC Fighter of the Year? If not, who would your selection be?

