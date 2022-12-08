Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t believe that Darren Till has mentally recovered from his previous losses: “I think he’s in his own head”

Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t believe that Darren Till has mentally recovered from his previous losses.

This coming Saturday, December 10th will see Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA) vs Darren Till (18-4 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 282 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Du Plessis, 28, is boasting a 5-fight winning streak coming into the match. The South African’s latest unanimous decision victory came against Brad Tavares (19-7 MMA) this past July.

Till, 29, has the not so distinguished record of having 4 losses in his last 5 fights. ‘The Gorilla’ most recently lost to Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) in September of 2021. Indeed, Till has not entered the Octagon in over a year.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘ as well as other reporters during a pre-fight press conference, Du Plessis had this to say about his upcoming opponent:

“I think he’s (Till) in his own head. When he started out, he was extremely motivated, he was a force at 170, he was a big 170, he was imposing his style on people. Once you get to the big boys at middleweight, it’s a completely different story.”

Continuing, Du Plessis spoke about Till’s struggles since moving up to middleweight saying:

“I think he took the move up as almost an easier route and that’s not the case at all. We hit a little harder, everybody’s a little stronger at 185, and I believe that was where the big mistake came. Then, of course, Darren Till losing the big fight against Masvidal, getting back against Gastelum it was not an amazing performance, but he got the W, and then getting those losses – definitely the mental aspect, that’s where his biggest downfall came and I don’t think he recovered from that. I think that’s where he’s his own worst enemy.”

Do you agree with ‘Stillknocks’ that Till is ‘in his own head’ and that will continue to be his demise? Will you be watching this weekend and who do you think will come out the victor between Du Plessis and Till?

